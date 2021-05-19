Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.