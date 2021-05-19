Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,010 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of 908 Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

