Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 19,394 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. As a group, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.