Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 6,600 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.