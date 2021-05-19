Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 28,691 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

