Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,770 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Phreesia worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 537,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after acquiring an additional 305,477 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,826 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 268,858 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,888 shares of company stock worth $10,105,096. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Phreesia stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

