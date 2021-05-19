Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $233,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $2,333,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

NYSE:SWI opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.