Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.