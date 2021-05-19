Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,041,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

PBR opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.2859 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

