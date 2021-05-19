Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,470 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 47,930 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $89,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 8,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $215,195.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $626,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,625 shares of company stock valued at $39,491,230 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.