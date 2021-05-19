Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,769,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

