Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

