Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,700 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $322.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

