Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.