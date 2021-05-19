Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

