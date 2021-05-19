Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,342 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

INN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

