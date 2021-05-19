Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,519 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.12 per share, for a total transaction of $250,079.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.