Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 56,156 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,156 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vedanta by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vedanta by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 82,753 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,793,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.84. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.