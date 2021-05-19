Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,298 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.