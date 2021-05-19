Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Atkore by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

