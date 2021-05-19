Summit Insights Weighs in on CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Equities researchers at Summit Insights lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a report issued on Sunday, May 16th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 136,439 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,411 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

