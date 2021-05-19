Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $37.00 at Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

SUM opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 269,727 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

