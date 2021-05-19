Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 3,978 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 8.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.40. The company has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $189.92 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

