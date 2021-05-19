Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 2.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $181.64. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,269. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

