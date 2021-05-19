Suncoast Equity Management Buys 13,642 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,022. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.64. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

