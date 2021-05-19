Suncoast Equity Management Buys 2,830 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 6.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in PayPal by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 159,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,615,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,961 shares of company stock worth $59,978,815. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.53. 72,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,847,126. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.33. The company has a market capitalization of $281.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

