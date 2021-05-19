Suncoast Equity Management Buys 3,049 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 5.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Shares of V traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,585. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.11. The firm has a market cap of $434.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.