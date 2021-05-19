Suncoast Equity Management Buys 4,434 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 3.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NKE traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $210.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.82 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

