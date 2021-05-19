Suncoast Equity Management Has $40.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 5.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $40,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

HD stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.10. 49,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

