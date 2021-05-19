Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 2,065 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,807 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. VMware comprises approximately 2.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after buying an additional 249,259 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.73. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,998. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.84.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.