SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,120 shares of company stock worth $12,901,479. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

