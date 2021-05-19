Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock remained flat at $$6.51 during trading on Wednesday. 2,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.80. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.16 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

