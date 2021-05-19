SuperLauncher Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $105,748.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00344149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00179824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00980402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00032308 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

