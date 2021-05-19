Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.54 million.

SUPN traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 7,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

