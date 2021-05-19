Susan Miranda Green Sells 18,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLF traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,655,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,120,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.