Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 1,058 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $21,318.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 3rd, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 2,692,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

