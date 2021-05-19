SushiSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.80 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $13.80 or 0.00036015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $2.80 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00069502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.99 or 0.01069785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.29 or 0.09177692 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 220,566,581 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

