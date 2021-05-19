SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $17.71 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $17.71 or 0.00045841 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $2.68 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 220,473,955 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

