Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0583 on Major Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $497,539.98 and approximately $151.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00078379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.01249070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.28 or 0.10484051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00104306 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

