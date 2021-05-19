Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.05.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
