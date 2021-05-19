Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

