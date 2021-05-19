Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 41.8% Lower This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $35.33 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00070466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00326063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00069502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,825,698 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

