Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.85. 252,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 297,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Switchback II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

