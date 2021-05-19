Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.64. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.