SyncFab Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01323544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.89 or 0.10042684 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.