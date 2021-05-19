Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $988.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $988.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $992.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $982.13 million. Synopsys posted sales of $861.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

SNPS opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $160.52 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.