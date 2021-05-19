Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

SNPS traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $237.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.46. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $160.52 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

