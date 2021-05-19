Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.
SNPS traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $237.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.46. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $160.52 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
