Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.38-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.035-4.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.36. 925,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,494. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.56.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

