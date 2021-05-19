Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.46. 39,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,760. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $160.52 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

