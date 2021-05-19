Tael (WABI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $6.32, $18.11 and $119.16.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.01197803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.09817939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055725 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $4.92, $13.96, $119.16, $7.20, $45.75, $62.56, $34.91, $18.11, $5.22, $24.72 and $10.00. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

