TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

TEG opened at €24.30 ($28.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.32 and its 200-day moving average is €24.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €19.92 ($23.44) and a twelve month high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

